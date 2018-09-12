Shortage of nurses is a concern for SWFL

After experiencing a shortage of nurses for the past few years, southwest Florida is seeing an uptick in RNs in the area.

A new study released by Workforce says that Southwest Florida is minimizing the employment gap for registered nurses.

It’s also the first time in three years, they’ve found no gap with healthcare workers as a whole.

“We have to increase the numbers but not decrease the quality,” says Deborah Selman, who is Interim Associate Dean Nursing Administrator at Florida Southwest.

Although the numbers are good as of now in SWFL, the demand for nurses will likely increase in the years ahead.

“That number is growing. The numbers are growing because 40% of our nursing population are going to be retiring in the next 10 years'” said Selman.

Rural hospitals, like Hendry Regional Medical Center have a hard time attracting more nurses to keep positions filled.

“Recruiting nurses to small, rural hospitals is a challenge anywhere you are,” said R.D Williams, CEO of Hendry Regional Medical Center.

Citing that the pay might not be as good as other hospitals like the ones in Lee County or Collier Counties.

They try to offer more benefits and a better lifestyle to make up for not being able to pay as much as others.

Reporter: Channing Frampton

