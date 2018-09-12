North Port woman arrested on charges of DUI, hit and run

North Port woman arrested on charges of DUI, hit & run and driving on a suspended license.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Polly Ann Lemaster, 47, was headed eastbound on Toledo Blade Blvd, in the left turn lane, approaching green light at the intersection of US-41.

Chance Nicole Powers, 23, was heading the opposite direction and turned left into the path of Lemaster at the intersection violating the right of way.

Lemaster vehicle struck the left side of Powers’ which overturned in the intersection.

FHP says, Lemaster then fled the scene and was later found at the intersection Cochran Blvd. and Pellam Blvd.

Lemaster was arrested DUI, DUI with property damage and injury, leaving the scene of crash with property damage and injury, Driving while license suspended and transported to the Charlotte County Jail.

Reporter: WINK News

