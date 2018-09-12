Law enforcement need help identifying armed robbers

Detectives still need help identifying suspects in an armed robbery that happened about a month ago.

A Lehigh Acres man was robbed at gunpoint at a Suncoast Credit Union ATM by two men, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

The victim refused to hand over his money, and one of the suspects shot him in the leg, Crime Stoppers said.

Both suspects fled the scene and have yet to be caught.

1 of 6

Anyone with information on the identity of either suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.