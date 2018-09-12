Half-cent sales tax could provide much needed upgrades for Lee County schools

In the midst of a dispute about raising sales tax a half percent, one thing is for certain about some of the school in Fort Myers, they need upgrades.

After visiting schools in the area, and talking with students and parents, we found out that majority of people are for raising the tax in order to make upgrades to the schools.

Franklin Park Elementary is among the worst in need. Principal of the school, Michelle Freeman, said the gym is in dire need of repairs.

“When it rains water goes into the gym area and then it causes puddle areas inside the gym, that has to be cleaned up, and I think that it’s starting to cause some type of the mildew smell inside the gym,” said Freeman.

There are also concerns about the insulation. “We need to re-skin the outside walls, get rid of those vents. We need to insulate it,” Freeman said.

Other schools like Caloosa Elementary says it needs drainage system and roof repairs ever since Irma came through.

“It’s an absolutely no brainer. Half a cent? I mean people look at a penny on the ground in the walk right past it,” said Trisha Brown, of Cape Coral.

The district says its already approved budget will go towards school updates and improvements, while a majority of this tax will help with maintenance issues. The vote comes on November 6th.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

