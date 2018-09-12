Four arrested on drug possession charges after traffic stop in Cape Coral

A traffic stop in Cape Coral leads to a police K-9 finding heroin and methamphetamines.

Cape Coral police made a traffic stop on Saturday around 12:30 a.m. according to CCPD.

Four occupants were in the car, including driver Ashley Elizabeth Kimball, 29, and passengers James Patrick Murphy, 44; Nicole Amber Wilder, 29; and Timothy Ray Parks 47.

The release says a K-9 also alerted police that the vehicle had possible controlled substances.

After a search, police say several syringes and baggies that contained heroin and methamphetamine were found.

Ashley Kimball is charged with Possession of Heroin, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Driving While License Suspended.

James Murphy is charged with Possession of Heroin with Intent to Sell, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Nicole Wilder is charged with Possession of Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Timothy Parks is charged with Possession of Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

All four suspects were taken to the Lee County Jail.