Fort Myers man pleads guilty to federal drug and firearm charges

A Fort Myers man has pleaded guilty to five counts of federal drug and firearm offenses after selling heroin to a informant working with law enforcement.

Oliver Rocher, 33, worked as a pimp and drug dealer out of Fort Myers hotels and motels according to court records.

Rocher sold heroin to a confidential informant who was working with law enforcement in May of 2017. Rocher tried to see if the informant was secretly recording him and conducted the hand-off of the drugs in separate locations that couldn’t be easily viewed by law enforcement, according to the state attorney’s office.

The investigation later led to a search warrant of Rocher’s motel room August 3, 2017. Law enforcement saw Rocher conducting drug deals, and collecting money from women walking on the street near the motel, the state attorney’s office said.

When law enforcement searched his hotel room, two women tried to flush items down the toilet. Police found heroin, cocaine, a loaded firearm and thousands of dollars in cash, according to the state attorney’s office.

Rocher faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 10.