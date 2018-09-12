24-year-old dies from injuries following motorcycle crash

The driver of a Yamaha motorcycle that crashed on September 8 has died from his injuries, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.

Yen Luis Garcia, 24, was driving northbound on Imperial Parkway, lost control of the bike and crashed, LCSO said.

Both the driver and their passenger, Lilibet Silva Monteagudo, 19, were thrown from the vehicle, police said.

Monteagudo hit a wall and died at the scene. Garcia was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital, according to LCSO, where he died Wednesday.

If anyone has any further information or witnessed the crash, please contact detectives at (239) 477-1636.