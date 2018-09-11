Students clipped by bus mirror walking down road

Two students walking down the street were clipped by a school bus mirror early Tuesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident happened in Lehigh Acres as the bus was driving south down Bell Boulevard with 46 students aboard. Two siblings also walking south down the street stepped in to the road.

FHP says, both the kids were clipped by the mirror in the left arm, as the bus went by, and both suffered only minor injuries and were taken to Golisano Hospital.

The students on board the bus were put on another bus, and taken to school. The bus was taken back to the garage to review the video of the incident, to complete the investigation of who was at fault.