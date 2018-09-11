Residents of Punta Gorda Isles not happy with seawall contractors

Residents who live in Punta Gorda Isles say they are displeased with the carelessness of contractors who have been hired to repair the seawalls on their property.

“They broke our sprinkler systems, ripped out our electrical lines, our water lines, busted our docks,” said John Matullo, who lives in PGI.

After Hurricane Irma destroyed the seawalls, the city of Punta Gorda hired Duncan Seawall to fix the damaged areas.

Matullo says he’s had to fix the sprinkler system three times already, and other neighbors say the contractors ruined their landscaping and messed up their docks from using them to stack supplies without permission.

“They broke my walks, they broke his walks, they broke her walks, they break everything! they don’t put anything back,” said Matullo.

Residents say they’ve called the city multiple times, asking who’s responsible for the damages, and have been repeatedly told the damage should be restored at the contractors expense.

Matullo says, he’s been waking up to the same mess for a year now, and the contractors hired to fix the wall are doing more damage then repairs.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

