Muggy start to the day with spotty showers this afternoon

Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 100. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 101. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.