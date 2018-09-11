Lee County strike team set to depart for N.C. to assist with Florence response

A Lee County ‘strike team’ departed Tuesday morning for the North Carolina coast to assist with the evacuation and response after Hurricane Florence.

About one year ago, first responders from other states were arriving in Lee County to help with the local response to Hurricane Irma.

Two ambulances and a supervisor unit from Lee County EMS departed for Sarasota where they will meet up with three more ambulances.

Together the teams will head to Wilmington, N.C., to assist with the response to Hurricane Florence.

MORE: Florence could hit with punch not seen in more than 60 years; Carolinas brace