High school basketball player gets surprise homecoming after suffering a stroke

A high school basketball player from Bentonville, Arkansas suffered a stroke back in May, according to KFSM.

The next month, Dra Bishop went to a basketball camp at the University of Arkansas with his team, and when they got back to his school a surprise was waiting for him in the gym.

“It’s been hard, but I’m going to keep fighting,” Bishop said.

With support from family and friends Dra is on his way to recovery.

Dra’s mom, Angela Copeland said Dra is your normal athletic and healthy 16 year old.

He had just played in a two-day tournament in Tulsa with a different team.

“We had just got home and he started having droopiness in the face, slurred speech and couldn’t walk. And then I knew something was immediately wrong and rushed him to the hospital,” she said.

Copeland said he was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Little Rock where he had emergency surgery to remove a blood clot.

He lost his ability on his right side, but his right leg is strong now and he can now make a fist and lift his arm.

“’It’s amazing in two weeks what’s happened. So they fully, they can’t really say he will get his feeling back or he won’t, but with his progress so far they are really hopeful that he will be back 100 percent,” she said.

Coach Dick Rippy said it’s great to have Dra back with the team.

“Now, we’re just looking forward to him getting back to where he was. It’s going to take a lot of work, but that’s Dra, he’s going to work hard,” Rippy said.

Dra said he really appreciates everyone’s support. “I feel good but I still have a long way to go,” he said.

Author: Kathryn Gilker / CBS Affiliate KFSM