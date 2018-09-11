Cape Coral man discovers fossil at construction site

While working at a construction site, a man from Cape Coral stumbled upon a large fossil that could be thousands of years old.

Lindsey Shipers, the wife of the man who found the fossil tells WINK News that he found the fossil a few weeks back at Cape’s utilities extension project.

This isn’t the first instance of a fossilized bone showing up in Cape Coral. Workers also found a mammoth bone last month, that could be between 12-thousand and 2.5 million years old.

Robert Karr is the director of Archaeological and Historical Conservancy in Davie. He says coming across fossils like this one is highly unlikely.

“These things are deep enough that most people would never find, or uncover these in normal activities, but when you have construction and utilities excavation they’re going to adept in some instances where these kinds of things can be found,” said Karr.

As for this bone that was discovered by Shipers, experts like Karr say it could be a fossilized rib or tusk. And this one particularly could be 11 or 12-thousand years old.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

