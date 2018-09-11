$70-million sports complex coming to Collier County

A sports complex, complete with several soccer fields, baseball fields, and a stadium is coming to Collier County in the near future.

The county announced this complex, which will be built on a 60-acre lot and worth $70-million will be done in 3 years.

Jaun Esponda, of Naples thinks the sports complex will provide a great place for kids to get outside and be active.

“For the kids, they need somewhere to put all their energy into something that can be directly related to education, and the education is going to bring them to resource like this,” said Esponda.

The county plans to use money from the tourism tax to to fund the multi-million dollar project. These funds are collected every time a person books a hotel room.

Esponda also believes the complex will do more for the local economy.

“It’s going to bring a lot of tourism, it’s going to bring a lot of attractions, bring different events different that we don’t even know yet the facility is going to provide,” said Esponda.

The county hopes to have the sports complex up and running by the year 2021.

Reporter: Brendon Leslie

