Two men drown after picking berries in Hendry County

Two men are dead after trying to cross a canal while picking berries.

At approximately 10:10 a.m. Monday, the Hendry County Sheriff’s Agricultural Deputy received a call about two bodies that were pulled from a canal near Dooley Grade Road in southeastern Hendry County.

The two men were identified as Manual Santiz Lopez and Jose (Joel) Lopez Gomez, according to the sheriff’s office.

The men were employed as a part of a berry-picking crew, and were legally harvesting berries with a permit, the sheriff’s office said.

Witnesses reported seeing the men attempt to cross what appeared to be a shallow canal, then lost sight of them.

Both men were pulled from the canal and unsuccessful attempts were made to resuscitate them.

