Two dogs rescued from algae-infested canal in Cape Coral

If you don’t go in the algae-infested waters, you definitely wouldn’t want your dog in the green gunk either.

A police officer rescued two dogs from a Cape Coral canal, having to pull them from the muck.

The owner of the dogs is worried about the effect of the algae on her furry friends.

Kathy Villagran says her two dogs, Scooby Doo and Shaggy, escaped the night before from her house.

Officers found them in a nearby canal.

“The police officer said that when they finally caught them, Scooby Doo bit the officer an Shaggy saw I guess, he was trying to help his brother so he bit the officer too,” Villagran said.

That didn’t stop the officer from successfully rescuing the dogs from the algae.

“The police officer that actually got bit, he got out of the car and he’s all like ‘I’ve never seen such mean dogs in my life they were aggressive they weren’t having it today they were really mean they bit me,'” she said.

Villagran says officials later tracked her down and put the dog on quarantine, meaning it can’t leave her house for 10 days.

“I have close eye on them.”

WINK News spoke with a veterinarian who says animal consumption of high levels of toxic blue-green algae can have serious health effects including death.

“Due to the fact that they’re in quarantine, I can’t really take them to the vet just yet, so I really have a close eye on them and hopefully nothing happens,” Villagran said.

