Three hurricanes share the Atlantic; Florence to hit the Carolinas this week

Hurricane Florence has intensified into a category 3 major hurricane southeast of Bermuda. The storm is likely to hit the East Coast later this week with a huge storm surge, strong winds and massive inland rainfall flooding.

As of late Monday morning, Florence was more than 1,200 miles east-southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, moving westward.

Hurricane Isaac is moving through the open tropical Atlantic Ocean right now and could bring heavy rain and damaging winds to parts of the Lesser Antilles later this week.

As the week progresses, wind shear is expected to increase, which would then trigger some weakening before the system arrives in the Caribbean. Isaac is expected to approach the Lesser Antilles on Thursday as a strong tropical storm or a Category 1 hurricane. Helene has winds about 85 mph, but is not expected to be a threat as it will head north in the Atlantic.