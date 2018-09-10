Three hurricanes share the Atlantic; Florence to hit the Carolinas this week
Hurricane Florence has intensified into a category 3 major hurricane southeast of Bermuda. The storm is likely to hit the East Coast later this week with a huge storm surge, strong winds and massive inland rainfall flooding.
As of late Monday morning, Florence was more than 1,200 miles east-southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, moving westward.
Hurricane Isaac is moving through the open tropical Atlantic Ocean right now and could bring heavy rain and damaging winds to parts of the Lesser Antilles later this week.