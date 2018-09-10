Multiple injuries reported in multi-car crash on SR 82

Published: September 10, 2018 7:08 AM EDT
Updated: September 10, 2018 7:14 AM EDT

A wreck on State Road 82 and Columbus Boulevard is causing major traffic delays for early morning commuters.

Both Florida Highway Patrol and Lee County Sheriff were dispatched to the wreck. A helicopter is also on the scene transporting patients to the hospital.

A this time we know that four are on trauma alert, and nine total have been taken to the hospital.

FHP says a van was heading West bound and a truck pulling a boat was heading South bound on Columbus Boulevard. Officials believe the truck rolled through the stop sign causing the wreck.

