Multiple injuries reported in multi-car crash on SR 82
A wreck on State Road 82 and Columbus Boulevard is causing major traffic delays for early morning commuters.
Both Florida Highway Patrol and Lee County Sheriff were dispatched to the wreck. A helicopter is also on the scene transporting patients to the hospital.
A this time we know that four are on trauma alert, and nine total have been taken to the hospital.
FHP says a van was heading West bound and a truck pulling a boat was heading South bound on Columbus Boulevard. Officials believe the truck rolled through the stop sign causing the wreck.
