Lee County Sheriff Mike Scott announces retirement

After 30 years on the force, Lee County Sheriff, Mike Scott announces his retirement.

Sheriff Scott has been the Sheriff for the last 14 years. He was the 12th Sheriff, in the 131 year history of Lee County.

In a press release, Sheriff Scott stated family was the reason behind his decision to retire.

“I am near the midway point of my 4th term at a time I would typically be announcing my intentions as to whether or not I would be seeking a 5th term. Family obligations, that have now become priorities, prompted my decision to retire early,” said Scott.

If you would like to read his full letter written to the citizens of Lee County, you can visit the Lee County Sheriff’s Office website here.