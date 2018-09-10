Killer at large after 20-year-old found shot to death in North Port

A killer is on the run after a 20-year-old was shot and left for dead in Port Charlotte.

Tyren Kinard, 20, was found dead in an undeveloped area on Sawyer Circle, according to police.

“Our victim was shot and killed and that’s how he died. You know, how that body got there is something we are still trying to figure out,” said Josh Taylor with the North Port Police Department.

Police discovered Kinard’s car in a North Port neighborhood the following day.

They say it is an isolated incident and that the killer may have known the victim.

If you know anything else about case 2018-09-0407 please notify Detective Chris Maki at 941-429-7323. ‬

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

