FGCU offering degree programs for full-time employees

A new program to Florida Gulf Coast University now offers full-time employees the opportunity to attend school and achieve a degree.

The program offers three majors and allows for those who have full-time jobs and other responsibilities to continue their education while maintaining their lifestyle

The list of degrees offered by the program are, a B.A. in Integrated Studies, a B.A. in Interdisciplinary Entrepreneurship Studies, or a B.S. in Resort and Hospitality management.

Information sessions are offered in Collier County, at the FGCU Naples Center, on Sept. 19. Also in Lee County, at the FGCU Main Campus on Oct. 1.

For more information about this program visit their website here.