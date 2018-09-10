Everblades, Marlins Athletes Coach Disabled Kids

One child with cerebral palsy, a young man in a wheelchair and a boy with one hand were among kids taking the field in Cape Coral this weekend for a free sports clinic.

These children received coaching from members of the Florida Everblades, the Miami Marlins, the Fort Myers Miracle, FGCU Softball, and other Southwest Florida teams.

The theme of the “Let All Kids Be Kids” event at the Pelican Sports Complex was no labels, no matter the disability or difference, all children should be able to play.

“It’s inspiring to me,” said Florida Everblades Forward John McCarron.”It’s amazing to me to see these kids that might have a disability, they don’t act like it, they’re better than I was at that age with full ability.”

“Let All Kids Be Kids” you can visit To learn more aboutyou can visit here.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

