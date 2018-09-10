Dallas officer faces manslaughter charge in fatal shooting of neighbor

A white Dallas police officer was arrested Sunday on a manslaughter charge in the off-duty shooting of a black neighbor whose apartment she says she mistook for her own.

Officer Amber Guyger was booked into the Kaufman County Jail after being taken into custody, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release. The department said the investigation is ongoing and that no additional information was available.

Guyger fatally shot 26-year-old Botham Jean on Thursday at Jean’s apartment. Lawyers for Jean’s family had been calling for Guyger’s arrest, saying the fact that she had remained free days after the shooting showed she was receiving favorable treatment.

They held a news conference Sunday night, shortly before the arrest was announced, making another plea for the officer to be taken into custody and saying their team had presented new evidence, a witness and video footage, to prosecutors. They didn’t provide details.

The family attorneys weren’t immediately available for comment after the arrest came.

CBS Dallas/Fort Worth reports that Guyger posted her $300,000 bond Sunday evening and has since been released. Online records initially showed Guyger was in custody, but she later was not listed on the jail inmate roster.