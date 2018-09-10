Campaign Central: Gov. candidates embattled over healthcare

The Republican candidate pushing to be Florida’s next governor resigned from Congress this morning.

In a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan, Ron DeSantis said he will spend his time campaigning.

DeSantis represents a district on the east coast of Florida that stretches from southern Jacksonville suburbs to the outskirts of Orlando. He’s held that office since 2013.

The Republican nominee is scheduled to appear alongside his running mate, Jeanette Núñez, at a “campaign kickoff” event in Miami Monday night.

Florida Democrats launched a new website attacking DeSantis for his views on healthcare.

The site called “DeSantis Care” accuses the Republican of wanting to gut preexisting conditions and deny coverage to hundreds of thousands of Floridians by refusing Medicaid expansion.

The DeSantis campaign says Gillum’s plan is a single-payer system that would prevent Floridians from having the choice to purchase private insurance.

They call DeSantis’ plan patient-centered and market-based.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

