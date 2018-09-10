Pet Food recall. Photo Via MGN

ADVISORY: Recall on cat and dog food due to salmonella and listeria contamination

Published: September 10, 2018 9:45 AM EDT
Updated: September 10, 2018 9:46 AM EDT

Steve’s Real Food of Salt Lake City, Utah, announced a recall on cat and dog foods due to salmonella and listeria contamination.

The affected products were nationally distributed and are identified with the following UPC codes and “Best by” dates located on the front of the bag.

  • Steve’s Real Food Turducken Recipe
    Package size: 5-pounds
    Lot number: J155
    Best By Date: 6/4/19
    UPC: 6-91730-15304-5
contaminated pet food.
Photo via DogFood Advisor

 

 

Quest Emu Diet
Package size: 2-pounds
Lot number: B138
Best By Date: 5/18/19
UPC: 6-91730-17103-2

Contaminated dog food.
Photo via DogFood Advisor

 

  • Quest Beef Diet
    Package size: 2-pounds
    Lot number: A138
    Best By Date: 5/18/19
    UPC: 6-91730-17101-8
Contaminated pet food
Photo via DogFood Advisor

 

 

 

 

 

