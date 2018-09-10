ADVISORY: Recall on cat and dog food due to salmonella and listeria contamination

Steve’s Real Food of Salt Lake City, Utah, announced a recall on cat and dog foods due to salmonella and listeria contamination.

The affected products were nationally distributed and are identified with the following UPC codes and “Best by” dates located on the front of the bag.

Steve’s Real Food Turducken Recipe

Package size: 5-pounds

Lot number: J155

Best By Date: 6/4/19

UPC: 6-91730-15304-5

Quest Emu Diet

Package size: 2-pounds

Lot number: B138

Best By Date: 5/18/19

UPC: 6-91730-17103-2

Quest Beef Diet

Package size: 2-pounds

Lot number: A138

Best By Date: 5/18/19

UPC: 6-91730-17101-8