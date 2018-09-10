ADVISORY: Recall on cat and dog food due to salmonella and listeria contamination
Steve’s Real Food of Salt Lake City, Utah, announced a recall on cat and dog foods due to salmonella and listeria contamination.
The affected products were nationally distributed and are identified with the following UPC codes and “Best by” dates located on the front of the bag.
- Steve’s Real Food Turducken Recipe
Package size: 5-pounds
Lot number: J155
Best By Date: 6/4/19
UPC: 6-91730-15304-5
Quest Emu Diet
Package size: 2-pounds
Lot number: B138
Best By Date: 5/18/19
UPC: 6-91730-17103-2
- Quest Beef Diet
Package size: 2-pounds
Lot number: A138
Best By Date: 5/18/19
UPC: 6-91730-17101-8