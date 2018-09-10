2-year old found dead in pond on family property

A Punta Gorda family is grieving after the death of a 2-year old on Sunday.

Charlotte County Fire and EMS were called to an address at 31000 block of Washington Loop around 4:30 PM on Sunday for a missing 2-year old.

Prior to law enforcement arriving on the scene, the family found the missing child in a pond on the property.

All possible measures were taken to save the life of the toddler, but the child unfortunately passed away.

There is an active investigation going on, so there are no further details at this time.

