Motorcycle passenger dies in Bonita Springs crash Saturday

A woman is dead after the driver of a motorcycle crashed in Bonita Springs late Saturday night.

At 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Imperial Parkway and East Terry Street, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle was driving northbound on Imperial Parkway, lost control of the bike and crashed, LCSO said.

Both the driver and their passenger, Lilibet Silva Monteagudo, 19, were thrown from the vehicle, police said.

Monteagudo died form her injuries at the scene. The driver was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital, according to LCSO.

