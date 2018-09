Collier County Sheriff’s Office hosts memorial run for fallen 9/11 responders

On the heels of the September 11th anniversary, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office hosted a memorial run for the fallen first responders.

All proceeds from the race went to Naples 100 Club which helps families of the fallen responders get back on their feet.

WINK News Reporter Janae Muchmore was live at the community event, watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore