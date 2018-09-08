Scene where a death investigation is taking place. Photo credit: Josh Taylor, PIO North Port Police
North Port

North Port Police Department investigating suspicious death

Published: September 8, 2018 4:00 PM EDT
Updated: September 8, 2018 4:39 PM EDT

An investigation into a suspicious death is currently underway by the North Port Police Department at Sawyer Circle and Richbriar Drive.

Officials say they were called to a remote area at Sawyer Circle around 7:30 a.m., Saturday morning.

At this time not many details surrounding the death are known.

Officials believe it is a mostly isolated incident, and there is no danger to the surrounding area.

The scene is clear.

Trust WINK News to update you with the latest details.

 

