North Port Police Department investigating suspicious death

An investigation into a suspicious death is currently underway by the North Port Police Department at Sawyer Circle and Richbriar Drive.

Officials say they were called to a remote area at Sawyer Circle around 7:30 a.m., Saturday morning.

At this time not many details surrounding the death are known.

Officials believe it is a mostly isolated incident, and there is no danger to the surrounding area.

The scene is clear.

