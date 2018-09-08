North Port
North Port Police Department investigating suspicious death
An investigation into a suspicious death is currently underway by the North Port Police Department at Sawyer Circle and Richbriar Drive.
Officials say they were called to a remote area at Sawyer Circle around 7:30 a.m., Saturday morning.
At this time not many details surrounding the death are known.
Officials believe it is a mostly isolated incident, and there is no danger to the surrounding area.
The scene is clear.
Trust WINK News to update you with the latest details.