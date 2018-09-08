Fort Myers Beach showing signs of improvement

After months of bacteria filled water on the beaches of Fort Myers, signs of improvement are starting to show.

The water is looking clear, the smell of dead fish no longer lingers on the beach, and people are beginning to return to the popular vacation spot.

One resident of Fort Myers Beach, Miffie Greer, who has respiratory issues, says going to the beach is no issue for her now.

“Look right out at the beach, and its beautiful, its just beautiful. I have lung issues, and I haven’t had any problem at all,” said Greer.

“The beach is in great shape right now, get down and enjoy it. You can see your feet when you walk its that clear,” Greer said.

Parking for beach go-ers remains free of charge for anybody thinking about heading to the beach this weekend.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

