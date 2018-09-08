Fallen Officers family receives support from Veterans Club of America

The family of a fallen officer received a check from the Veterans Club of America to to show their support for the struggle the family has been through since losing a member.

Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller was killed in the line of duty back in July.

Since then, the Veterans group has been working to raise funds to show their community support.

They say their seven thousand dollar donation to the Jobbers-Miller family, is nothing compared to what they are going through.

“I can’t believe that mother getting a phone call, or a knock on the door, telling her that her son was killed. Just wanted to help in any way that we could,” said Casey Enger, a member of the Veterans Club.

“It’s nice to know that blue lives do matter and that the community comes out for this and the family is so appreciative.” said Lieutenant DeDe Diogo, of Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement agencies are also planning to come together on Sept. 29 at Hansen range for another fundraising event for Jobbers-Miller.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

