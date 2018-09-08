Big fight in the Big Apple for SWFL Boxer Marcus Willis

Tonight, a Fort Myers native boxer will step into the ring in New York to fight for the Middle Weigh title.

Fort Myers native Marcus Willis will face Brandon Quarles for a shot at the title.

The fight isn’t necessarily the biggest on the card, but it is a big fight for Willis.

“I’ve actually beaten better opposition than him,” Willis said. “Every time that he’s stepped up and faced any tough opposition, he’s lost. I’ve stepped up and beat some of my tough opposition.”

Tonight will be the first fight in the Big Apple for Willis.

“Every fight I look at as my biggest fight because that’s the next stepping stone to the next big fight so this is definitely a big fight for me,” Willis said.

“It’s gonna be exciting to be there, you know. Fighting in New York City for the first time. It’s a big Showtime event,” Willis said.

You can watch Marcus Willis prepare for his biggest fight tonight, on WINK News sports.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

