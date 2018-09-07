Two men arrested after lying about Lehigh Acres drive-by shooting

Two men were arrested for fabricating a story about a drive-by shooter in Lehigh Acres.

Deputies responded to a call about a shooting on Friday at the 4000 block of 3rd Street SW.

Deputies discovered a 19-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies then talked with two men who were inside the home during the shooting, Jason Blanton, 41, and Kaleb Sevenski, 19, who told deputies there had been a drive-by shooter, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit responded and took over.

After investigating, they determined that the shooting was accidental and the pair’s story about a drive-by was false, LCSO said.

Blanton was charged with misusing 911, making a false statement to law enforcement and possession of a weapon, as he is a convicted felon. Sevenski was charged with making a false statement to law enforcement.