Tropical Depression Nine forms in the Atlantic

Published: September 7, 2018 5:08 PM EDT
Updated: September 7, 2018 5:40 PM EDT

Tropical Depression Nine is formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean and poses no immediate threat to land Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS
——————–
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK
———————-
At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Nine was located near latitude 13.6 North, longitude 34.9 West. The depression is stationary and little motion is expected through tonight. A westward motion with an increase in forward speed is expected this weekend and early next week.

SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media