Tropical Depression Nine forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Depression Nine is formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean and poses no immediate threat to land Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Wave 93L “aka Potential Tropical Cyclone 8” is now Tropical Depression #8. Confused yet? Lol. Now let’s see who becomes Helene first. TD8 or TD9? https://t.co/ecE6ERUxVO — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) September 7, 2018

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

———————-

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Nine was located near latitude 13.6 North, longitude 34.9 West. The depression is stationary and little motion is expected through tonight. A westward motion with an increase in forward speed is expected this weekend and early next week.