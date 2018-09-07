Sanibel Causeway tests high for bacteria, health advisory issued

The Department of Health in Lee County is asking the public not to enter the water near the Sanibel Causeway due to high levels of bacteria.

The DOH says they found the bacteria through routine testing, and that water contact may pose an increased risk of disease.

No wading or swimming at the Sanibel Causeway, is recommended.

The DOH says they found Enterococcus bacteria which normally inhabits the intestinal tract of humans and animals. The presence of elevated levels of this bacteria indicates pollution from storm water runoff, pets, wildlife or sewage.

Elevated levels of Enterococcus bacteria have been associated with an increased risk of swi mming-associated gastroenteritis illness (diarrhea and abdominal pain), according to the DOH.

This advisory will continue until bacterial levels are down. New results will be available September 11.

For more information call (239) 274-2200 or go to http://lee.floridahealth.gov/.