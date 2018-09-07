Large alligator spotted and trapped on Cape Coral sidewalk

A man had a close run-in with a huge alligator that was crossing a sidewalk in Cape Coral.

“I’ve been here 20 years, I’ve seen a couple in the canals but not out on the sidewalk like this,” said Larry Metro.

As Metro drove home from work along Pelican Boulevard, he spotted something large along the sidewalk.

“When I made the U turn and came back you could see in the headlights it was definitely a gator,” he said.

Luckily, he knew to stay away from the reptile.

“They can move fast, that was a six-footer, he could have had a burst of speed and I didn’t wanna mess with him,” he said.

So he called 911 to file an animal complaint to keep his community safe from the surprise on the sidewalk.

“Someone would have walked past in the morning people walk their dogs it’s a well trafficked area,” he said.

He’s thankful that Cape Coral Police and Florid Fish and Wildlife were able to trap the alligator and remove him from people’s path.

“If someone not paying attention could have come across it, it could have been a different story.”

He says people living near brackish water should be on the lookout for alligators crossing their path.

You can watch CCPD and FWC capture the alligator below:

Reporter: Melinda Lee

