Help available for Collier County residents still in need after Irma

Team Rubicon and the Salvation Army have partnered up to provide support for Collier County residents still in need after Hurricane Irma’s destruction.

People needing help rebuilding and repairing homes can go by 3420 Tamiami Trail East, until 7 PM Friday to apply. All you need to bring is FEMA letters, insurance, and damage reports.

More importantly than most, the Rubicon and Salvation Army members want the community to know they are beyond excited to help.

“We come into town looking to help the community, and most the times we get back as much out of it as we give,” said Joseph Kaye, a member of Team Rubicon.

If you can’t make it out today to request the assistance, you can go by Monday through Friday between 8 AM and 4:30 PM to apply.

Reporter: Anika Henanger

