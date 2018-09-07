FGCU awarded grant to help veteran entrepreneurs

Florida Gulf Coast University is awarded a grant to host an entrepreneur program to help veterans who want to start a business.

The grant will pay for a program in partnership with Veterans Florida, a non-profit that helps veterans in our state.

The Veterans Florida Entrepreneur Program, which will be hosted by FGCU’s Institute for Entrepreneurship, will offer courses based on the “Lean Startup Method,” to take veterans who want to start a business through the steps of ideation to execution.

The program runs in three stages during the academic year, includes networking events, in-person workshops, and advanced 10-week courses.

The VFEP goal is to, “give veterans the tools and entrepreneurial education to provide an alternative path upon returning form the service.”

To read more about the program, you can visit their program listing here.

To contact the program about enrolling, they can reach out to Amy Andrews ([email protected], 239-590-7324).

To sign up for the advance class at FGCU, you can go here.