Everglades Community Church food pantry opens up new distribution room

The Plantation Island food pantry has been working outdoors ever since Hurricane Irma came through and destroyed their distribution room, but now they have re-opened the doors.

The Everglades Community Church the pantry operates out of, experienced severe damage from flooding caused by the storm surge that was brought on by Hurricane Irma.

Residents of Plantation Island, that depend on the pantry are thankful the doors have re-opened.

“It’s a lot better now since they’re back in the church. It feels better for them to be back here,” said Verinetha Fails, a resident of Copeland.

After months of hard work, the new distribution room is complete with new flooring, walls, and new furniture.

Something Pastor Bob Wallace is grateful for. “We just keep our fingers crossed. A lot of prayers,” said Wallace.

The community hopes they are spared from any hurricanes this year, because the memories of what took place this time last year, are still haunting for some.

“It’s hard to get over it,” said Fails.

But like many in the community, they are not letting the threat of a hurricane scare them from their homes.

Reporter: Channing Frampton

