Dog dispute leads to burglary with battery conviction

A man faces life in prison after being found guilty of First Degree Burglary with Assault or Battery.

John Thomas Petterson, 60, and his neighbor, the victim, had an argument about her dog outside their homes in North Fort Myers. The victim then walked away from the dispute and went into her home across the street but Petterson followed shortly after. Despite being uninvited, he entered the victim’s screened-in porch before grabbing her by the arms and neck and throwing her to the ground.

After he battered her, he left and returned to his home. The victim was then able to call 911 for help. Fortunately, she was not seriously injured and has since recovered.

He was also convicted of an additional count of Battery.

Petterson is scheduled for sentencing on October 9th. Assistant State Attorney Paul Thomas prosecuted the case.