Divers find body inside sunken car in Florida retirement community

Divers from a South Florida sheriff’s office have recovered the body of woman from a car that was submerged in a lake in a retirement community.

Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said in a news release that a resident of Century Village in Deerfield Beach reported seeing a portion of a car protruding from the water on Thursday evening.

Deputies and divers recovered a woman’s body from the Toyota Corolla late Thursday.

Oglesby says detectives are working on identifying the woman. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Deerfield Beach is north of Fort Lauderdale.

Author: Associated Press