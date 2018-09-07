Chokoloskee residents still rebuilding one year later

One year following the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma, residents of Chokoloskee are still repairing and rebuilding, just trying to get back to their normal lives.

“I think it’s going to take at least two more years for them to fully recover,” said Lynn McMillin, who lives in Chokoloskee.

Her house was swamped by the storm surge that was brought on by the storm. But now things are starting to look better.

Her pool, which was once a muddy mess, is now sparkling blue water. Her guest house was almost blown away, but now has new stairs and fresh paint, but there is still work to be done.

“We’ve made progress, but there are still things to do,” said McMillin.

Just down the road from her, Pastor Bob Wallace is glad to see his church’s food pantry back up and running.

“We have made great progress,” said Wallace. “We had contributions from all over the country,” Wallace said.

Now that the rebuilding process is coming along, residents just hope there are no more storms on the way this year.

“You know, I don’t know what we’d do. If we got another one right now, ugh,” said McMillin.

Reporter: Channing Frampton

