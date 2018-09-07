Photo: Cher / Facebook via MGN Cher coming to Fort Myers
Cher opens up 2019 tour in Fort Myers

Published: September 7, 2018 1:47 PM EDT
Famous singer and songwriter, Cher, will be coming to Fort Myers to open her 2019 “Here We Go Again” tour.

The concert will be on Thursday, January 17, at Germain Arena in Estero.

Tickets for the event go on pre-sale on Wednesday, Sep 12, at 10 AM.

Following the concert at Germain Arena, Cher will perform in Florida at three other locations.

A full list of her tour dates and locations can be found here.

Writer:Lincoln Saunders
