Cher opens up 2019 tour in Fort Myers

Famous singer and songwriter, Cher, will be coming to Fort Myers to open her 2019 “Here We Go Again” tour.

The concert will be on Thursday, January 17, at Germain Arena in Estero.

Tickets for the event go on pre-sale on Wednesday, Sep 12, at 10 AM.

MAJOR CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT >> For the first time in 5 years, the dancing queen herself, @cher, will be on the road with there Here We Go Again Tour! You will not want to miss this show! 🎟️ go on sale Friday, Sept. 14 at 10am 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3WYal21CYe — Germain Arena (@GermainArena) September 7, 2018

Following the concert at Germain Arena, Cher will perform in Florida at three other locations.

A full list of her tour dates and locations can be found here.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders