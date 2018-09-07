Cape Coral Police ask for help Identifying two Burlington theft suspects

Cape Coral Police are searching for two women who allegedly stole a shopping cart full of clothing from Burlington.

The theft happened Monday at the Burlington, Formally known as Burlington Coat Factory, at 1810 NE Pine Island Rd, in Cape Coral around 8 p.m.

Police say a two women came into the store and loaded up a shopping cart with miscellaneous clothing, removed security devices attached to the clothing, and left the store without paying.

Burlington says $600 of merchandise was stolen.

In the video below, the two women seen are considered suspects by police. They allegedly left in a four-door car, possibly a green 2001-2007 Nissan Altima.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspects, contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223. You can also submit an anonymous tip. Go to www.capecops.com/tips or text a tip- text CCPD+”Your Message” to CRIMES (274637). Finally, you can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Writer: Derrick Shaw