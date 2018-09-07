26-year-old woman found ‘not guilty’ on second-degree murder charges

A jury found Imari Colon, 26, not guilty of second-degree murder Friday.

Colon had been accused and arrested in the murder of a Lehigh Acres man.

“After spending a year-and-half in custody for her day in court – she’s happy,” said Daniel Garza, Colon’s defense attorney.

Colon admitted she shot Derrick Henderson last May, but her defense used a popular theory to explain her actions.

“We went with a self defense theory,” Garza said. “We had witnesses testify — including Ms. Colon.”

Colon fled the scene in Lehigh, and was even on Southwest Florida’s “Most-Wanted” list for a day.

“She did leave the scene, however, she turned herself in with us as her attorneys,” Garza said.

But Garza said that based on what happened inside the home, it wasn’t a clear case.

“The ‘stand your ground’ and self defense, it’s becoming a little more prevalent these days,” he said. “It’s a valid defense.”

Garza says she can now put this behind her and start planning her future.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

