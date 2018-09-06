Students at Duval schools to watch active shooter drill videos

This month, Duval County Public Schools said it will be showing students as young as kindergarten age instructional videos of what to do if there’s an active shooter on campus.

DCPS said the videos will prepare its schools to hold drills mandated in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas School Safety Act.

On Wednesday, Action News Jax showed parents the videos and asked for their impressions.

“I think that’s a good video,” said local mother Billie McVay. “I think they should be showing them.”

The video features the “run, hide, fight” concept.

There are four videos, and they are designed for different age groups.

DCPS said the district received the videos from Pinellas County Schools at no cost to taxpayers.

“It’s really good, teaching the kids so they can know what to do and what not to do in a situation, so, yeah, I agree with it,” said local father T. Campbell.

DCPS said it will allow parents to opt out of having their children watch the videos.

