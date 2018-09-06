Passenger dies after boat capsizes off Florida coast

Officials say one person is dead after a boat capsized near Florida’s Atlantic coast.

The Palm Beach Post reports that 76-year-old Luz Mirian Cajiao Canizales died Tuesday evening.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the 18-foot (5-meter) boat was carrying six passengers through the Palm Beach Inlet, off Palm Beach Shores. It says the boat was swamped by a wave and overturned.

Sheriff’s office marine units found the five other passengers clinging to the flipped boat, but Cajiao was found underwater and later declared dead at a West Palm Beach hospital.

Officials didn’t say whether the passengers were wearing life jackets.

