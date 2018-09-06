Florida gubernatorial candidates make selections for running mates

The race for Florida Governor is on after both candidates announced who their running mates would be on this years general election.

Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum, announced he would be choosing a former campaign rival, Chris King.

“Mr. Chris King, businessman from Orlando, a good friend, and again, the next lieutenant governor of the great state of Florida,” said Gillum.

Some worry about the selection, as King’s last place finish in the primary could be a drag on the ticket.

Others like Lee County Democrat, Yoseph Tedros, are more hopeful in Gillum’s choice.

“In a crowded field, sometimes it’s very hard to break out and get so people can get to know you. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a lot of qualities he can bring to the table,” said Tedros.

As for Ron DeSantis, his choice for Lieutenant Governor was Miami Representative, Jeanette Nunez.

“Jeanette is smart, she’s principled, she’s been an extremely effective legislator,” DeSantis said.

Lee County Republican Chairman, Jonathan Martin praised the choice by DeSantis.

“I think it shows the Republican party is ready to take on the entire state of Florida. I think it solidifies a large group of South Floridians that traditionally will vote in blue counties,” Martin said.

Nunez sparked some controversy with a 2016 tweet, calling then-candidate Donald Trump a conman, and that he supported the KKK.

Martin thinks Nunez view’s have evolved.

“There was a lot of information about Donald Trump that was being spread that just frankly wasn’t accurate. And I don’t blame people for making decisions based on the incorrect information that they had,” Martin said.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

