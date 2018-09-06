Erik Stolhanske of ‘Super Troopers’ to be celebrity guest at Law and Order Ball

Some star power will take the stage next weekend at the 2018 Law and Order Ball to honor law enforcement.

Erik Stolhanske, known as “Officer Rabbit” in the Super Troopers movies, will be the celebrity guest.

Stolhanske’s a writer, producer and member of the comedy group broken lizard. His parents live in Pensacola and when we asked about him coming to Southwest Florida’s Law and Order Ball he said, “Because of Super Troopers, I’ve gotten to know a lot of great people in the law enforcement community on a personal level. I feel like I’ve been adopted by the community.”

Recognizing local law enforcement who go above and beyond, Stolhanske was a perfect fit for the ball. Stolhanske was born without a fibula, resulting in the need for a prosthetic leg.

Since gaining popularity from the Super Troopers movies, he has done speaking engagements around the country about how he overcame adversity to be a successful actor, writer, and producer.

Stolhanske said in an emailed statement, “Law enforcement is a necessity for a civilized society and brave LEO often do a job that not everyone wants to do. For that, I respect them. I also know from first-hand experience, doing ride alongs in various parts of the country, that any call that comes in could be one that puts their lives in danger.”

At the Law and Order Ball, dignitaries will present an Officer of the Year award which is September 15, at Germain Arena.

The black-tie optional event features cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, awards, silent and live auctions, and entertainment.

Proceeds benefit the community through the Rotary Club of Fort Myers South Foundation (a 501(c)3 non-profit) and law enforcement youth programs.

For more information on the event visit lawandorderball.org.

