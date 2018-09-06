Edison Reef becoming dead zone, researchers say

Empty, barren and filled with dead sea animals.

This is what researchers call a dead zone, and it’s right here in Southwest Florida.

But it wasn’t the case for the Edison Reef last summer.

“When we dove the Edison reef, on Tuesday, we saw nothing,” said Rick Bartleson, a water quality scientist with the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation.

Nothing but a blanket of dead wildlife, according to Florida Gulf Coast Resource Coordinator Bob Wosno.

“Everything was absolutely dead, crabs urchins, clams, the corals on the structure itself,” Bartleson said.

The dead marine life sinking to the bottom of the Gulf is contributing to what researchers call a dead zone.

“Hypoxic zones are essentially areas that are void of oxygen,” Bartleson said.

The dead fish that was up along the shore actually take oxygen from the water.

“Through decomposition, all that bacteria that’s eating up dead fish and cells, it’ sucking the oxygen right out of the water,” Bartleson said.

In a recent dive, they found what could be a large dead zone.

“We’ve seen no oxygen up around Captiva and no oxygen up around then also around the southwest side of Sanibel,” Bartleson said.

Researchers say this year’s prolonged red tide bloom may worsen the dead zone.

Dove Edison Reef yesterday with Bob Wasno and Shannon Liber. Normally, the reef is a marine-life magnet, loaded with goliath grouper, mangrove snapper, snook, hogfish, porkfish, barracuda, tomtates, damselfish, angelfish, butterflyfish, pufferfish, burrfish, as well as many invertebrate species.Now it’s almost lifeless, a victim of our ongoing red tide: In 45 minutes on the reef, I saw a grand total of six fish: three porkfish and three mangrove snapper. Also saw plenty of dead crabs, dead sand dollars, dead tunicates, dead brittle stars, dead urchins, dead sponges, dead coral, and many species of dead mollusk.The first 45 seconds of this video, shot last summer, shows what a healthy Lee County artificial reef looks like. The final minute is yesterday’s ghost reef. Posted by Kevin Lollar on Thursday, August 30, 2018

Reporter: Anika Henanger

